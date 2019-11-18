The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will present the Wind Symphony and University Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
Both ensembles are under the direction of Brian Hopwood, SBU professor of music and director of instrumental studies.
The University Band will perform works by American composers John Wasson, Frank Ticheli and John Philip Sousa, along with European band works by Jacob de Haan and Rolf Rudin. Guest student conductors include senior music education majors Chantel Biddinger and Cameron Collins.
The Wind Symphony’s performance features the music of British composer Gordon Jacob.
Senior piano major Brittany Tarrant joins the group on the energetic and syncopated “Danzón No. 2” by Mexican composer Arturo Márques. Works by Morton Gould and Morten Lauridsen also are included.
The performance is free and open to the public.
