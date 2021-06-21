With an ongoing teacher shortage in mind, Ozarks Technical Community College and Southwest Baptist University recently signed an articulation agreement that could help turn out more educators, more quickly.
According to a joint news release, the agreement aims to provide OTC graduates who earn an Associate of Arts in Teaching a smooth transition into SBU’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
“Even before the pandemic, Missouri was experiencing a significant teacher shortage, and the pandemic has made that problem worse,” Angie Miller, OTC department chair for teacher education, said in the release. “This articulation agreement with SBU will help OTC students earn the certification they need to fill many of these openings.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported a 5.06% shortage in full-time equivalent instructors for the 2020-21 academic year, the release noted. The most-severe shortages include elementary education, early childhood education, early childhood special education and general science.
“We are pleased to have signed the articulation agreement with Ozarks Technical Community College and to have created the seamless transition it provides,” Dwight Haun, coordinator of teacher education and professor of education at SBU, said in the release. “This agreement sets OTC graduates on a path toward continued success and allows them to reach their goal of certification while taking full advantage of the coursework they completed at OTC.”
The release said the partnership also allows SBU, “consistently one of the top transfer destinations for OTC students,” the opportunity to continue to engage students currently enrolled at the Springfield-based community college and who are wanting to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a liberal arts Christian university.
This agreement will impact students pursuing an Associate of Arts in Teaching degree at OTC. The A.A. often is referred to as a “transfer degree” because it is designed for students who plan to continue their education beyond the associate degree level, the release explained.
OTC, SBU also focus on business degrees
The two schools also announced this week they had finalized an articulation agreement Thursday, June 3, providing OTC graduates who earn an Associate of Arts in Business the opportunity to pursue any of SBU’s business-related bachelor of science degrees.
“This is another agreement between OTC and SBU that will allow OTC’s students in business to transfer to SBU and earn their bachelor’s degree,” Lance Renner, Dean of General Education and Business at OTC, said in another joint news release. “Our students can have confidence all of their credits will transfer seamlessly and allow them to achieve their degree in the shortest amount of time.”
This agreement will impact students pursuing an Associate of Arts in Business at OTC.
“The Business Division at SBU embraces the opportunity to partner with OTC to facilitate the smoothest transition for students into any of our 10 innovative, market-driven bachelor's degree programs,” Nathan Wright, division head and associate professor of business, added in the release. “We look forward to seeing many OTC students join the Bearcat family in the years to come.”
For more information on transfer opportunities, visit sbuniv.edu/admissions/transfer-students.php.
