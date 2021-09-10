Serving into a new season

Polk County’s volleyball teams kicked off the season on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Bolivar and Pleasant Hope high schools played in multiple matches, both experiencing wins in at least one game. The head coaches of the teams, though, are keeping their eyes forward.
Bolivar — responding to ‘next ball’
Bolivar High School hit the volleyball court in its first game of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Liberators came up against Osceola’s Indians and overtook them with wins in all three sets, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-20.
This outcome mirrored the team’s win against Osceola last season, when it won all three sets.
“It was great to get our first game behind us, work through nerves and be tested heading into the season,” coach Kyle Smith said. “Osceola has some determination and will surprise some teams in their league. They had us on our heels in a couple points of the game, and thankfully our girls are really responding to a culture of ‘next ball’ and got out of some jams.”
Smith said he appreciated representing the community, and he looks forward to the Liberators’ next game against Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Pleasant Hope — working hard every play
Pleasant Hope High School’s volleyball team has played in two games since the start of the fall 2021 season.
To kick off the season, the first game was against Everton on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Pleasant Hope won all three sets in that game 25-20, 25-17 and 25-11, a similar win to last year, when the Pirates had defeated the Tigers 2-0 — their first matchup of that season, as well.
According to Pleasant Hope’s Facebook page, in its next game against New Covenant Academy, the team fell in four sets — 24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25 — on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Last year, however, the Pirates rose against NCA’s Warriors with a 3-2 win.
“The girls are playing well together as a team,” head coach Britany Cheek said. “Just small mistakes are keeping us from being where we want to be. They work hard every play, and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
The Pirates set sail in another game against Mansfield on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The score was not available by press time.
