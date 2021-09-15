Serving to districts

Resting at an overall 6-2 record, Bolivar High School’s girls tennis team has been seeing constant improvements since the beginning of the season, according to coach Nathan Rothdiener.
“Getting better and better” has been a day-one goal for the team, aiming to end September strong, he said.
Having joined the Ozark Conference this year, the team has experienced a tougher schedule. The Liberators have come against more experienced teams like Springfield Central, Kickapoo and Glendale, “but the girls have responded very well and competed at the top of their game,” he said.
He mentioned how welcoming the other schools have been and how nice it is to have a “home.”
“As a whole, the team has worked very hard,” he said.
With their eyes set on reaching the final four again, the girls are looking to win at districts.
“We had such a remarkable experience last year that these girls want to do it again,” he said, referring to making it to the final four.
McKinley Hedges, Rothdiener added, has proven herself a leader this season. She has set “the pace for which we play and practice,” he said.
With the others looking up to her “competitive spirit,” Hedges has played hard, earning herself a “big win the other night against Willard’s No. 1, who was a medalist in Class 3 state last year,” Rothdiener said.
The team played against Willard on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Senior Josie Douglas “has been dynamite,” he said. Her wins in the singles spot has dominoed the team into earning some “big wins.”
“She sealed the deal for us a few weeks ago in our match versus Catholic,” he said.
Bolivar came up against Springfield Catholic on Friday, Aug. 27.
Varsity newcomer Sophia Vestal “has been so fun to watch as she has improved every time she’s stepped on the court,” he said.
Rothdiener said Vestal has been a contributor to the team’s success.
Emma Geurin — also new to varsity — used the summer to train, “and the results are speaking for themselves,” the coach said.
Geurin and her partner junior Reagan Hunt “have been dominating at the three doubles,” something critical to the team’s success. She is also doing well in singles, he added.
Hunt “has come on strong the last few weeks, as well,” he said.
The player on the team with the best overall record is Brynley Waters, who is resting at 7-1.
“She is really playing well,” he said.
Sarah Bowes, a player Rothdiener called “as steady as they come,” has been doing well playing singles in the final varsity spot, he said.
As a team, these girls come together for one constant goal — “to have fun and get better,” Rothdiener said, something he added the team is accomplishing.
The girls are working hard to represent their teammates, “the school and the community to the best of our ability,” he said.
They are succeeding in that “by competing hard and putting our character on display,” he added.
“I can't tell you how many times Coach Bryan and I have received compliments on our girls,” he said. “That's what really matters.”
Yes, the girls are working hard to succeed on the court, but Rothdiener said it's what happens outside the fence that people are seeing in the team.
“They are representing Bolivar well,” he said. “I'm really proud of all of the girls.”
However, they do have some work to do, he added.
The team placed first at the Friday, Sept. 10, Warrensburg Tournament, and the girls continued the season at their competition on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Lebanon. The results were not available by press time.
