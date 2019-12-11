An automobile company and a mourning family have reached a settlement in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of a Polk County teen killed in a 2017 wreck.
Ford Motor Co. and Steven E. and Stephanie A. Nelson, parents of 16-year-old Samuel Nelson, who died April 19, 2017, after a car crash on Rt. O north of Bolivar, have reached a confidential settlement agreement.
According to court records, 31st Circuit Associate Judge Mark A. Powell approved the agreement in a Greene County courtroom Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Documents state the court found the settlement “fair and equitable to, and in the best interests of all parties, and potential claimants concerned, that the settlement will fairly and adequately compensate all persons entitled to recovery in proportion to the losses suffered by each person.”
The suit, which was originally filed by the parents in October 2017, alleged both Ford and a Humansville couple — Darrell L. and LaDonna F. Shirey — were negligent in Samuel Nelson’s death.
Claims against Ford included two counts.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, the petition first claimed the seat belt restraint system in the Ford failed to "adequately and properly restrain” the teenager and “thereby resulted in his death."
The second count alleged Ford Motor Co. manufactured and sold the vehicle with a defective design, ultimately resulting in the teenager’s fatal injuries.
The company denied “any fault for the injuries and resulting damages sustained” and denied “any liability on any of the issues raised in the instant cause,” the settlement said.
Ford Motor Co. must pay the undisclosed settlement to the Nelson family no later than Tuesday, Dec. 17, per court documents. In accordance with the agreement, claims against the company are to be dismissed with prejudice.
The case against Ford was originally set for a jury trial in March in Polk County Circuit Court.
In March, the Nelsons reached a $250,000 settlement with the Shireys, and the claims against the Humansville couple were also dismissed with prejudice, as previously reported in the BH-FP.
According to previous coverage, the Shireys also denied fault “for the injuries and resulting damages,” as well as liability.
Samuel Nelson, while driving a 2001 Ford F150, tried to avoid the Shireys’ dogs in the roadway, the petition said. He lost control and was ejected from the vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled.
The petition alleged the Shireys were negligent in "failing to properly restrain their dogs” and in “failing to keep their dogs out of the roadway."
In all three counts, the Nelsons asked for a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
While originally filed in Polk County, 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson recused himself from the case in January 2018, according to the case docket.
The Missouri Supreme Court then assigned 31st Circuit Associate Judge David C. Jones in the same month. Following a Feb. 9, 2018, motion for change of judge, filed on behalf of the Shireys, Powell was assigned to the case.
