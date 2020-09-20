Several hurt in recent wrecks

A woman from Buffalo suffered moderate injuries in a rollover wreck about 5 miles southwest of Louisburg on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeri Smith, 50, was eastbound on Rt. P in Polk County around 1:25 p.m. when her 2003 PT Cruiser skidded off the roadway, struck a fence and overturned several times.
Smith was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
A passenger suffered minor injuries in the wreck, the report stated.
According to the report, both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the wreck with assistance from Troopers M.D. Murrill and E.C. McComber.
1 hurt in wreck
A Springfield woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck west of Morrisville on Wednesday night, Sept. 16.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kimberly Michael, 50, was eastbound on Mo. 215 about 4 miles west of Morrisville just after 11 p.m. when her 2006 Nissan Xterra traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence and a ditch.
Michael, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, the report stated.
According to the report, she was transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Her vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Trooper M.D. Murrill investigated the wreck.
