Three people from Bolivar were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County over the weekend.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Richard P. Russell, 53, of Bolivar was northbound on Mo. 13 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The report states Gabriel D. Gornet, 26, of Grayslake, Illinois, was eastbound on Farm Road 94, 1.5 miles north of Springfield, in a 2006 Lexus ES330 when he failed to yield and pulled into Russell’s path.
Russell and two of his passengers, a 13-year-old girl and 48-year-old Teresa Russell, both of Bolivar, suffered moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, per the report.
The report states Gornet also suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, while his passenger, 20-year-old Jacob R. Gornet of Grayslake, Illinois, suffered serious injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Henry’s Towing of Springfield, per the report.
Trooper G.T. Hackett investigated the crash.
