Sheriff confirms victim IDs in fatal fire

Two people were killed in a Tuesday morning, June 2, structure fire near West Mill Street and Mo. 13 in Humansville, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison confirmed Wednesday, June 3.
Morrison said Debra Lamoreaux, 57, and Robert Lamoreaux, 27, were killed as a result of the fire.
The details of Tuesday’s fire have remained elusive, and leaders of local law enforcement and fire departments have not been forthcoming with more information.
The fire remains under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, DFS public education officer Christine Saiz told the BH-FP via email.
Saiz said Friday morning, June 5, no additional details about the fire investigation, including a report, were available.
“We have no further information at this time,” she said. “Check with your local agency for details. DFS only investigates cause and origin of the fire.”
As the BH-FP previously reported, multiple emergency response agencies were on scene, which was taped off after crews battled the fire.
Humansville fire chief John Hopkins told the BH-FP via text he had “turned that over to the (police department) and fire marshal’s office.”
Hopkins explained Friday he’d made that decision due to the fatalities.
Asked about other injuries related to the fire, the chief said he wasn’t aware of any.
Humansville police chief Justin Weathers did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
A bake sale benefiting the Lamoreaux family is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Humansville Dollar General.
Organizer Amy Arbuckle told the BH-FP Friday she’s expecting a good turnout to help the family.
“I’ve had quite a few people wanting to help,” she said.
Jill Way and Linda Simmons contributed to this report.
