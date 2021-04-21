Something old, something new

The City of Bolivar will move ahead with a mix of old and new as staff swore in a returning mayor and aldermen, as well as a first-time alderman, during the Thursday, April 15, board of aldermen meeting.
In Thursday’s meeting, Bolivar’s city clerk Paula Henderson administered the oath of office to the winners of the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election — incumbent mayor Chris Warwick, incumbent Ward 1 alderman Steve Skopec, newly elected Ward 2 alderman Dusty Ross, incumbent Ward 3 alderman Thane Kifer, incumbent Ward 4 alderman Charles Keith and incumbent city collector Coyle Neal.
While Warwick won handily over challenger Amira Siddiq-Gerry with 550 to 138 votes, or around 80% to 20%, Ross won with a more narrow margin.
He defeated incumbent Ward 2 alderman Mike Ryan with 139 votes, or about 58%, to Ryan’s 102 votes, around 42%.
Warwick has served as Bolivar’s mayor since April 2017.
While Ross is new to the Ward 2 alderman’s chair, he’s not new to the city.
In March 2017, the former Bolivar Police Department officer and detective settled a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit he filed against the City of Bolivar following the termination of his employment in January 2013, per previous coverage. Former police lieutenant Jamie Sharp was also part of the lawsuit and settled with the city.
In total, Ross and Sharp settled for around $881,000, according to previous coverage.
Former city administrator Darin Chappell previously said the city's insurance policy covered the entire settlement, including the city's legal fees. He said the city was only responsible for its insurance deductible, which was around $10,000, per previous coverage.
Once the winners were sworn in during Thursday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously for alderman Justin Ballard to remain president of the board.
City wards off cyber attack
At a time when the Bolivar R-1 school district recently spoke about its recovery from a data breach of the district’s computer systems, the City of Bolivar also faced a cyber threat of its own.
Tom Douglas, CEO of JMark, told the board of aldermen the city effectively avoided a recent cyber threat, which originated “somewhere in China” and targeted municipalities in the hopes of gathering information the federal government passed down to the local level.
JMark also worked with R-1 during its recent incident, per previous coverage.
Douglas said communities like Bolivar “are very much in that threat vector.”
“Microsoft announced a substantial vulnerability in their Microsoft exchange server, which is a server used to send and exchange email, which the city has one,” Douglas said.
He said servers were spammed for vulnerabilities and a code was injected into the servers that could eventually lead to a compromise.
“Because of the proactive nature of the tools the city put in place, we were able to detect those things had occurred,” Douglas said. “It was removed from the internet very quickly.”
He said the city brought in a third-party company specializing in breach remediation. When the agency recently completed its investigation, it found the threat did not spread throughout the city’s system, Douglas said.
“The timeliness of us detecting the threat, taking it offline, and remediating any problems, verifying everything was good to go, paid major dividends for the community,” he said. “There are many organizations that had to rebuild servers and lost massive amounts of data.”
Douglas said it’s important for the city to stay vigilant against cyber attacks.
While Warwick commended the board for recent efforts to bolster the city’s cybersecurity, Douglas credited city administrator Tracy Slagle for pushing for better security and protections against cyber threats.
Also on the agenda
American Rescue Plan funds: The board voted unanimously to open a non-interest bearing checking account for American Rescue Plan funds the city will receive. According to Slagle, the city will receive a total of around $2.1 million. She said Bolivar would have four years to use the funds it receives. The city should receive the first half sometime in June, with the second half coming in another two years, Slagle said.
Purchases: With a 7-0-1 vote, the board approved a bid from Commerce Bank for the 1.2% financing of three police vehicles, totaling around $136,000. Kifer abstained.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of a wheel loader for around $164,000 from street department funds.
With a unanimous vote, the board approved the use of $5,000 toward outfitting three scoreboards with electricity and wireless control panels at Fullerton Fields. Public Works Director Jerry Hamby said around 120 teams had signed up to play T-ball, softball and baseball with the city’s summer leagues.
The board voted unanimously to purchase one 60-inch mower for around $10,200 and one 72-inch mower for around $11,600 from Precision Small Engines in Bolivar.
With a unanimous vote, the board approved the purchase of an Incode parks and recreation software module and personnel management suite software for around $31,700 for initial and first-year fees and continuing annual costs of around $11,000. Slagle said the purchases qualify for reimbursement from CARES Act or American Rescue Plan funds.
Aldermen present during the meeting include Ross, Skopec, Kifer, Keith, Ballard, Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Sagaser and Alexis Neal.
The board met in executive session Tuesday, April 20, to discuss hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees, individually identifiable personnel records and legal actions or litigation. The minutes from the closed meeting were not available as of press time Tuesday.
The next regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. Find recordings of the full meetings on the City of Bolivar, Missouri, Facebook page.
