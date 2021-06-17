Today, in our final chapter of this journey, I want to talk about joy. For many of us who are struggling, joy seems so far away. We’ve forgotten how to have fun. We feel stuck. I want to unlock the bottleneck that’s keeping us from experiencing joy.
When we’re depressed, we try to experience any sort of happiness. But, we just can’t see the way forward. We’re just trying to get through the day. In Psalm 126, we get some great advice. It says – “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them.”
We see from this Scripture that joy is sown. Joy doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s not when our circumstances get better. We may not feel it now, but if we learn to sow joy, we will eventually reap it later. Sowing is work. The problem is when we’re really low and struggling, we don’t want to sow. It’s hard. And so with the rest of my time, I want to help you bring life to your bones again.
First, we need to seek our contentment and security in God. Psalm 16:5-6 tells us, “Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.”
This is actually dealing with how we cope. God, I’m anxious. I’m going to run to you. I’m not going to escape into something I shouldn’t. I’m not going to control this situation. I’m going to trust you. That’s why I unapologetically ask you to invest in your relationship with God. Psalm 94:19 says, “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.” You need to know that your joy is not found in the arms of another person. It’s not found in things. It won’t be found by escaping into vices or indulgences. It doesn’t work. It’s found by running to God.
Next, we need to be teachable. In Psalm 16:7-8 it says, “I will praise the Lord, who counsels me; even at night my heart instructs me. I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” I have to be willing to listen to the Lord. I need to listen to the people in my life who are challenging my story. If you ask God, He will send you lifelines. He will send people who will be His hands and feet to help. He’ll even speak to you directly. But, the thing is - will you listen and act on it?
Next, we have to tell ourselves a new story. The next few verses of Psalm 16 say, “Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure, because you will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will you let your faithful one see decay.” The writer, King David, is choosing joy. He’s challenging his story, and telling a different one. God you’re with me. So, I’m going to rest securely and be glad. Joy is a choice. It's practiced…one decision and one thought at a time.
Finally, we have to pursue his presence daily. King David closes Psalm 16 with, “You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” Joy is found in God’s presence. One of the byproducts of spending time in God’s presence is that our view of God becomes bigger and the view of our issues becomes smaller. And with this decision, we sow seeds of joy.
Today may not be a good day. Yet, tomorrow is another day. Regardless of our circumstances, we have a choice to make. Today, will I choose to sow seeds of joy?
Matt Bunn is the pastor of the Heights Church, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.