BMS volleyball tryouts Aug. 17
The Bolivar Middle School volleyball program will hold tryouts for its seventh- and eighth-grade teams from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the middle school.
BMS football practice to begin
Bolivar Middle School football will begin practice for seventh and eighth graders from 3 to 5 pm. Monday, Aug. 17, at the middle school.
Players are asked to arrive a few minutes early. Athletes must have a practice pass with all paperwork turned in to the middle school office in order to participate.
MCE softball practice starts
Marion C. Early softball practice is set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Athletes must have their physical and insurance paperwork done before they can practice. For more information, email mmcholland@mcestaff.com.
