Hamlet to be honored
Bolivar High School assistant volleyball coach Natasha Hamlet was recently named the Missouri High School Volleyball Association’s Class 3 assistant coach of the year.
Hamlet will be honored at the MHSVCA player and coaches awards ceremony Sunday, Feb. 23, at Eureka High School.
MS Libs earn titles
Both Bolivar’s seventh-grade A and eighth-grade boys basketball teams claimed overall titles at the Buffalo Tournament last week.
The seventh-graders earned a 34-31 win over Osage in the championship game. The team is 6-5 on the season with one week remaining. The seventh-grade B team fell in the consolation finals game to Forsyth.
The eighth-graders took a 41-28 win over Forsyth in their championship game. The team is 10-4 on the season with one week left.
Have sports news? Email it to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.