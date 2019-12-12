Spikers donate to cancer center
Members of the Bolivar High School volleyball team Friday, Dec. 6, presented a $1,500 check, raised by the team, to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center. According to the school, the funds will help those in need of care and additional help.
Middle school Liberators earn wins
The Bolivar Middle School eighth-grade boys basketball team opened its season with a 47-19 win over Clinton on Monday, Dec. 2. Drake Durham led the team with 10 points. Trenton Patke and Damean Young each had 8. Bolivar’s eighth grade B team beat Clinton 19-9.
Against Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 5, Bolivar’s seventh graders won 45-7. The seventh grade B team won 13-8.
The eighth grade team beat Buffalo 54-9. Evan Johnson led the team with 10 points. The B team won 9-0.
SBU to hold HOF banquet
Southwest Baptist University will hold a hall of fame banquet from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, before the Bearcats and Lady Bearcats face the University of Missouri at St. Louis.
