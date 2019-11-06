Players net postseason honors

The following Bolivar volleyball players have received postseason honors. Results are as of press time Tuesday, Nov. 5.

  • Emma Larimore, C3D13 all-district first team
  • Hallie Tucker, C3D13 all-district second team
Gettle signs with KCCC

Pleasant Hope senior Lindsey Gettle signs her national letter of intent Friday, Nov. 1, to play softball at Kansas City Kansas Community College. Pictured, Gettle is surrounded by supporters during the signing. 

