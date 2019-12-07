BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 2-7
MCE at Fordland Invite, various times
Dec. 4-7
FP, HW, HV at Humansville Invite, various times
Dec. 5-7
Bolivar at Branson Tourney, various times
Dec. 5-7
Pl. Hope at Dennis Cornish Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 5-7
Bolivar at Branson Tourney, various times
WRESTLING
Dec. 7
Bolivar at Bolivar Tourney, various times
SWIMMING
Dec. 14
Bolivar at Parkview, 9 a.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
