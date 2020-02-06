BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 6

MCE vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7

Bolivar at Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville vs Dadeville, 7 p.m.

MCE at Fordland, 6 p.m.

Pl. Hope at Marionville, 7:30 p.m. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 6

Bolivar at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.

Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville vs Dadeville, 5:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Marionville, 7:30 p.m. 

SWIMMING

Feb. 7

Bolivar at SWMO meet, various times 

WRESTLING

Feb. 8

Bolivar at Marshfield, various times

