BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 6
MCE vs Ash Grove, 7 p.m.
Feb. 7
Bolivar at Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Dadeville, 7 p.m.
MCE at Fordland, 6 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Marionville, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 6
Bolivar at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway vs Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Dadeville, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Marionville, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Feb. 7
Bolivar at SWMO meet, various times
WRESTLING
Feb. 8
Bolivar at Marshfield, various times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.