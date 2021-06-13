As far as retirements go, this one was on the shorter side.
Longtime Fair Play High School fixture Randy Lightfoot, a Bolivar High School graduate who has served as the R-2 high school principal since the 2014-15 school year, had planned to retire from the district this year, but will instead return to the classroom.
“... I was afforded the opportunity to step back into the classroom full time,” he said. “So, I will be starting over in agricultural education on July 1.”
Lightfoot had been the school’s FFA adviser and ag instructor for 23 years before moving from the classroom to the front office.
He said he’s actually continued to teach ag education quarter time for the past six years while also working in administration.
R-2 superintendent Renee Sagaser said Lightfoot announced his plans in February and had been hoping to enjoy his first grandchild and continue working on his family farm.
“Mr. Lightfoot wanted to have the opportunity to feed his cattle in the actual daylight rather than in the dark after a ballgame or school event,” Sagaser told the BH-FP. “He deserved to have this time with his family.”
After carefully considering a pool of applicants, she said the district selected Josh Dobson as its next high school principal in March. Dobson has past stops as an assistant principal, teacher and coach at the Greenfield and Republic school districts.
“We knew we could not find another Mr. Lightfoot, so we set out to find a new principal who would appreciate what Mr. Lightfoot had built, but with the strength to take us to the next level,” Sagaser said. “We are pleased Mr. Dobson will be leading our junior high and high school building.”
Sagaser said that on the same day the district officially hired Dobson, its vocational ag teacher announced plans to resign to take a position closer to her hometown.
“Mr. Lightfoot expressed to me his desire to finish his career in vocational agriculture,” Sagaser said.
Lightfoot said he jumped at the chance.
“It was the shortest retirement in history,” he said.
Sagaser said that Lightfoot has made an impact on the district’s students in every role he’s held.
“I have loved the way he meets with every junior after they take the ACT test in December and together they have set an individual goal for when they retake the ACT in April,” she said. “We have seen a majority of our juniors meet their goal and many to exceed their goal. Mr. Lightfoot always expects the best from his staff and from his students. He will be greatly missed as our principal.”
But, she added, Lightfoot, who in 2014 was honored as the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association’s Outstanding Agriculture Education Teacher and also inducted into the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors, is stepping back into a role he’s well versed in.
“Everyone in this region and many people statewide and nationally know Mr. Lightfoot bleeds blue and gold,” she said, referencing the colors of the FFA jacket. “We look at this opportunity for Mr. Lightfoot to return to his passion, vocational agriculture, rather than leaving as the principal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.