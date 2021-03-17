Strasner named BH-FP publisher

J.T. Strasner is the new publisher of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
He comes to Polk County after a decade of publishing daily and twice-weekly newspapers in the state of Texas, namely in Brenham and El Campo.
“I have already found Bolivar to be full of friendly people who are passionate about their hometown newspaper, and I’m so eager to help continue the tradition of excellence established here for so many decades,” Strasner said.
Under Strasner’s direction, the El Campo Leader-News won more than 100 advertising and editorial awards, including five first-place sweepstakes plaques over five years.
Prior to working in El Campo, Strasner was a publisher in Mississippi and served as editor of three newspapers in Arkansas. Newspapers under his direction in those states also won numerous editorial awards, including four Associated Press Managing Editor’s Sweepstakes honors and two consecutive Arkansas Press Association general excellence awards. Strasner has also won numerous individual first-place honors for editorial writing, photography, feature writing, business reporting and column writing.
He has been an active member of Rotary in three states and was active in chamber of commerce work as well.
Strasner also previously served the board of directors of the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors, as well as on the editorial contest committee and the Freedom of Information board for the Arkansas Press Association.
A native of Arkansas, Strasner has two teenage daughters, Taite 18, and Taylor, 15. He and his wife Michelle, have a son, E.J. who is 4.
