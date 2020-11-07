Sign-up for this year’s Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas will run each Monday and Wednesday through Dec. 7. A few Saturdays will be planned, as well.
Distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release.
The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
The application form is available at Salvation Army/COM and OACAC. It can be filled out and dropped by the center or mailed in. For more information, call PCCSM at 326-7179 or visit the “Share Your Christmas – Polk Co., MO” Facebook page.
