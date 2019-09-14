High school students and their parents (and sometimes their grandparents) talk a lot about the “ACT” test and its corresponding scores. Those scores mean a lot when it comes to gaining entry into and earning scholarships for college.
Each time the subject comes up around me, I get to thinking about whether or not I ever took the test and, if so, what I scored on it. The fact that I don’t recall ever taking it, or knowing what my score was if I did, may say a thing or two about what I did score if I took it. Or what I might score today if retention of classwork from back then has anything to do with the test.
I probably did take it, since an online search confirms that ACT testing began in 1959 when I was six years old. The letters then stood for American College Test, but since revisions in 1989 they stand for nothing, but you can’t score nothing on it. Showing up to take it must count for one of the possible 36 points.
State colleges either paid little attention to it for admission back in my day, or I scored well enough to slide in the door without any mention of me being there on a provisional basis. And I slid out the door four years later with a degree, clearly not recalling anything about the ACT score that was supposed to get me in the door.
My grades in high school certainly did not point to likely success in college.
I wonder what kind of a glare I might get if I were to walk into Aurora High School and ask if I could see my ACT scores from 1971. But do I really want to know? And what about IQ? I have no idea what mine is or ever was and, again, do I really want to know?
What I did come across again while rummaging through and attempting reorganization of items from my school days — besides embarrassing grade cards — is a Strong Vocational Interest Blank test I took in the first half of my senior year.
The instructions for understanding my scores strongly emphasized that the results offered absolutely no demonstration of actual skills to perform any particular jobs; they merely indicated where my interests might point me.
I clearly was not interested in becoming an engineer, mathematician, doctor, dentist or biologist. And I’m certain that my actual skill sets both then and now support those findings.
My interests, though, pointed me toward law/politics, public speaking, recreational leadership, social service and writing. When matching up with specific occupations, I was most interested, it seems, in becoming a YMCA staff member. That wouldn’t be a title or job I selected, but the job my stated interests pointed me toward more than any others. Next highest was chamber of commerce director, followed by a teacher of either business or social science.
I scored somewhat low in interest in being a journalist, despite how I would have answered such a question had someone asked me pointblank, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Just goes to show how I wasted my life with a career in which I had such little interest.
