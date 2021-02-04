After we made a request online, answered a few questions and set our arrival time, we went there to get our COVID-19 vaccination. All the people working there on the drive-thru event were doing such a great job! The shots were quick and painless. Thank you all again for this service to our community.
— Dorothy Davidson, Bolivar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.