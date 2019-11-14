I would like to take a few minutes to thank all of the veterans who helped keep the free in freedom.
I was only a child of 7, but I recall some of the things we children did for the war effort, like searching every dump for tin, iron and rubber and carrying or dragging it to the schoolhouse, where someone came and picked it up and took it off.
I often wondered what they did with all that stuff.
Doesn’t matter now I guess, but a great big thanks to all who kept our country safe.
— Rena Smith, Bolivar
