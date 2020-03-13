What a privilege to keep Bolivar’s Polar Bear Run ‘running’! On behalf of the Bolivar Running Club, and especially the Bolivar Liberator Cross Country program that benefited from the proceeds of the race, I am sincerely grateful for all who came together to continue this longtime Bolivar running tradition. This was the 41st running of the Polar Bear Run, the longest standing continuous road race in southwest Missouri!
All profits from the race went to the Bolivar Liberator Cross Country Team for supplies and shoes for athletes in need. More than 100 racers, plus their families, came to Bolivar not only to run, but stayed to shop, eat and enjoy Bolivar. It was a win for our community!
Thanks go to Paula Shepherd, director of the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar, who provided detailed direction and assistance to transfer this race to the Bolivar Running Club. Without community support from the City of Bolivar, Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar R-1 Schools and an army of volunteers, including BHS Cross Country alumni and parents, this race would not have happened.
Thanks also to this year’s sponsor The Marketing Bunch and especially to the BoMo Works (BHS apprentice employment program) Lexi Berry. Lexi organized the promotion of the race and coordinated runners’ gift bags filled with information, gifts and specials from many outstanding Bolivar businesses — a HUGE hit!
Thank you, David Talley and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press for telling our story. We appreciate your coverage.
And, to the ‘papa bear’ of the Polar Bear Run, Charlie Miller, thank you for initiating this race in 1979. It was an honor to have you fire the starting gun at this year’s race. See you next year, Charlie!
We hope to see everyone next year at the 42nd running of the Polar Bear Run on Saturday, Feb. 20. Register now at ACTNOW Racing and keep up on the Polar Bear Run on Facebook.
Thank you everyone for your support of the Polar Bear Run!
— Ron Bandy, Bolivar Running Club and Polar Bear Run director
