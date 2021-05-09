The right direction

If the 2021 spring season is a series of peaks and valleys, Bolivar High School boys tennis is headed uphill at just the right time.
“Heading into the postseason, you want to be playing your best tennis,” coach Nathan Rothdiener said. “For us, that is the direction we are heading.”
Bolivar opened individual district play on Friday, May 7.
The Liberators start team districts Monday, May 10, as the No. 1 seed. They face No. 4 Clinton at 4 p.m. in Bolivar.
The winner faces the victor of a match between No. 2. Harrisonville and No. 3 Nevada at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
At 11-1, Bolivar enters the postseason on flying form.
The Liberators own 9-0 sweeps against Logan-Rogersville, Lebanon, Glendale and Clinton.
On May 3, Bolivar won a 5-4 victory over Smith Cotton, which Rothdiener described as “competitive.”
“I think we can use that momentum to continue to push us to get better and better,” he said.
Bolivar didn’t get to compete last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year before, Bolivar exited the postseason after losing 5-1 to No. 1 Warrensburg in the district semifinal game.
This year, Rothdiener said he’s hopeful for an extended trip through the postseason, possibly culminating in a trip to the state tournament. The singles and doubles tournament is Thursday through Saturday, May 20-22, and the team tournament is Friday and Saturday, May 28-29.
“I'm excited for this opportunity for these kids to really make a push in the state playoffs,” Rothdiener said.
“But what I'm most excited about is our team tournament,” he said. “We got the No. 1 seed in our district and get to host team districts next Monday and Tuesday. We just have to take care of business on our end. It could be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.