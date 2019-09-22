With a local organization’s second addiction-focused meeting right around the corner, area residents have an opportunity to learn more about the dangers of alcohol and kicking addictions.
The meeting, a town hall led by Bolivar’s Polk County HOPE — Health and Opioid Prevention Education — program, takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Bolivar’s Polk County Library.
It’s the second alcohol-focused town hall HOPE Team has organized this month. One was hosted in Humansville on Sept. 12, and another meeting is tentatively set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Reach in Pleasant Hope.
“We determined four primary areas of substance use/misuse in our county — E-Cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana and meth,” Carol Bookhout, Polk County Health Center health educator, told the BH-FP.
HOPE Team’s first town hall, which focused on vaping, was held in June.
Regarding this month’s topic of alcohol, Bookhout said the HOPE Team believes the conversation needs to be continued.
“Alcohol consumption is socially acceptable, but often times people find themselves more and more dependent and unable to find help due to lack of knowledge, resources or even embarrassment for having an issue,” Bookhout said.
She noted in 2017, 198 Missouri citizens died and 607 were seriously injured due to impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“We hope to be a catalyst for change to reduce the number of lives affected by alcohol and other substances,” she said.
What to expect
At the meeting, HOPE Team members will lead a discussion panel that represents different areas of the issue, Bookhout said.
Christina Bravata from Citizen Memorial Hospital’s medication assisted treatment center will “share a short presentation about alcohol and the effects of the substance on our body,” Bookhout said.
“She will also address questions related to recovery,” Bookhout added.
Also on the discussion panel are PCHC’s Michelle Morris, who will address the effects of alcohol on employment, employers and public health. Tom Johnson from Slingin’ Acres Ministries will share information about opportunities for recovery and personal testimonies of how misuse can affect a person’s life. In addition, Bill Hafer from Children’s Division will share the effects of alcohol on children and families, Bookhout explained.
Bookhout said after the presentation, there will be time for questions from those attending.
“A moderator will provide additional questions to aid in the conversation and bring to light topics related to the issue of alcohol,” she said. “It will be a casual, conversation format. We will work hard to have the conversation wrapped up in an hour and close at 6:30 p.m.”
Everybody is welcome to attend, Bookhout said. If community members can only stay for a portion of the hour, their attendance is welcome, as well, she noted.
The desired outcome, she said, is to empower community members with the truth about alcohol.
“We hope they will feel confident in sharing information with those they know who might benefit,” she said. “Ultimately, our goal is to reduce the number of citizens in our county who struggle with misuse of alcohol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.