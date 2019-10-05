Tidying up

Nearly two years after a downtown sewer project left many of Bolivar’s roadways in rough shape, drivers will again have smooth sailing after the city’s board of aldermen approved an around $315,000 asphalt overlay project in its Tuesday, Sept. 24, meeting.
With a unanimous vote, the board agreed to resurface 10 streets, most of which are found in the heart of the city.
Dubbed the Oakland Overlay Project, Journagen Construction won a bid to mill, pave and adjust manhole lids, valve boxes and inlet grates along 2,790 lineal feet of North Oakland Avenue for around $87,860 at the end of August.
Public Works Director Jerry Hamby said overlaying the additional nine streets will cost around $227,000.
“We’ve cut some equipment purchases we can do without this year to come up with the money in the budget to get it done,” Hamby said.
The Oakland project gave the city the perfect opportunity to repair other streets damaged during the city’s downtown sewer project, Hamby said. The sewer project, designed to eliminate bottleneck concerns, began in January 2018.
In fact, city crews recently pushed to place finishing touches on the sewer project.
“We’ve been wanting to get the downtown sewer project overlaid,” Hamby said. “... The water guys came in and worked two shifts day and night to get the work done on Lillian Street because of school starting.”
Two roads set to see updates are not connected to the downtown sewer project, however.
One is North Chicago Avenue from Broadway Street north to Locust Street.
“It’s got that big cut in the center,” Hamby said. “It was from a sewer issue several years ago.”
South Pike Avenue will also see new asphalt, he said.
“On Pike, going north from the light, there’s a little section there that was paved with that reconditioned asphalt,” Hamby said. “They put shingles in it, and it’s got a bunch of nails in it. It’s causing flat tires over there.”
In order to complete the overlay project, the city is closing some streets over the next few weeks.
This week, Lillian Street was closed from Madison to Maupin Streets during daytime hours. The city said the road was open for traffic after 5 p.m. while crews prepared it for resurfacing.
Next week, on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10-11, North Oakland Avenue from Locust Street to Mo. 83 will be shut down for road resurfacing. It will be open to local traffic only.
In a Facebook post, alderman Justin Ballard said the city hopes the road work will be finished by November.
Board members present at the Tuesday, Sept. 24, meeting include Ballard, Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith.
