Time to dance

Nine pairs of dancers will soon hit the dance floor at Bolivar High School for the fifth annual Bolivar Dancing With The Stars.
The all-class fundraiser for prom and project graduation, which pairs BHS students with local “stars” for a dance competition, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Organizer Jennifer Carr said the teams have been preparing since October.
“We have a great list of amazing dance teams again this year,” Carr said. “Our 2021 dance teams have been preparing for months to bring you a fun, safe and exciting night of entertainment. You won't want to miss it.”
Dancers include BHS senior Shaylee Goodman with partner and R-1 board of education vice president Kyle Lancaster, senior Taylor Northern and partner Ben Easterly and senior Dreven Sharp and Citizens Memorial Hospital labor and delivery RN Amanda Partin.
Also featuring are junior Allison Butler and BHS assistant wrestling coach Corey Barnes, senior Emily Hogan and Bank of Bolivar vice president Bryan Allison and junior Jessica Cates and insurance agent Jake Wilson.
Senior Delilah Sheldon and Jessica Jones, owner of Reflections Salon, junior London Wilson and her brother-in-law Evan Roberts and father-daughter duo Robert Tosh and his daughter Shelbea, a BHS junior.
Tickets are available for purchase with seating options including reserved seating in the back section of the gym for $15 or general admission in non-assigned seats that are first come-first-served in the bleachers and mezzanine section for $10.
Non-assigned seating in the BHS auditorium to watch a live feed is $7.
Those interested should contact any dancer for tickets or message the Bolivar Dancing with the Stars Facebook page for more information
Cash, check, card, Venmo and PayPal are accepted.
