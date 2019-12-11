Christmas event plans are on the books in Polk County. Below are several holiday events coming up in the next few weeks.
Bolivar parade set for Saturday
This Saturday’s Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, “Christmas Through the Years,” will begin at 2 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University.
The parade will travel north on Springfield Avenue, west on Chestnut Street and south on Main Avenue before making its way back to SBU. Floats, vehicles, bands, equestrians and walking units can be viewed from anywhere along the route.
“We’re especially excited for the parade this year,” Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce president Jared Taylor said in a news release. “I can’t wait to see how people decorate their floats to represent ‘Christmas Through the Years.’ We’re also expecting great music from the bands and even from some of the floats.”
Additionally, Santa Claus himself will visit Bolivar and ride in Bolivar City Fire Department’s ladder truck in the parade. Following the parade, families may visit Santa at the Bolivar DAV, 1250 E. Wollard St.
“We will provide cookies, coffee and hot cocoa for visitors,” the DAV’s Gary Christopher said in the release. “We will also have small candy canes for Santa’s very important guests with their special requests.”
For more information, call the chamber at 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com or visit the office at 117A S. Main Ave. on the west side of the square.
SBU to host Christmas worship
Southwest Baptist University is hosting a “Merry Christmas Worship Tour,” featuring Vertical Worship and JJ Weeks Band. The event is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Mabee Chapel. The concert is free, but tickets are required. Reserve tickets online at itickets.com/events/439803.html.
Pet photos with Santa
Polk County Humane Society will offer Pics with Santa for pets and children from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the shelter, 4404 S. 82nd Road, Bolivar.
Pets and kids are welcome to have their picture taken with Santa. Cost is $15, which includes a framed picture. People can purchase two framed pictures for $25.
All proceeds benefit the shelter and its animals.
For more information, contact PCHS at 777-3647.
Mt. Gilead to host program
Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church will host a special Christmas program — “Happy Birthday, Jesus” — at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. All are welcome to attend.
Light the Park lights up the season
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light the Park Christmas light display in Dunnegan Memorial Park is open from 6 to 9 p.m. every evening through Dec. 30. The event features light displays sponsored by Bolivar businesses and organizations.
While the drive-thru display is free, local not-for-profit organizations and groups will collect donations at the front gate nightly.
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and website at bolivarchamber.com.
Have an event planned? Send details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
