To the moon and back

In honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, the BH-PF takes a look at its coverage of the moon landing and also shares local memories of the event.
THURSDAY, JULY 24, 1969
Although the U.S astronaut’s ascent to the moon went perfectly last Wednesday, some people in Bolivar had ill feelings about Apollo 11.
It all started with the new Polk County Courthouse custodian raising the morning Flag, a normal occurrence here.
A few minutes later, after the 8:32 a.m. blastoff, a Circuit Court official glanced out the window. Old Glory was at half-mast! Had something gone wrong with the Apollo mission? Were the brave astronauts dead?
The old courthouse buzzed. Phones rang off its ancient walls.
Finally, someone asked the new custodian why the Flag was at half mast. He gave a truthful reply, ‘It stuck half way up and that’s as far as I could get it.’
Jim Bates, presiding county court judge, reported the flag pole and chain were repaired Thursday.”
‘Bolivar man with Navy supports Apollo’
U.S SALINAN — Electricians’ Mate Third Class Harold L. Hicks USN, son of Mrs. Leona M. Hicks of 112 Chicago Ave., is serving aboard the fleet ocean tug USS Salinan, a unit of Task Force 140 supporting the flight of the Apollo 11.
Salinan will be on standby at Mayport, Fla., during the critical period of initial launch. Should there be a launch vehicle failure during the early seconds of powered flight, Salinan and her Navy drivers would be called upon to assist the salvage operations.
Assigned to the service Force, U.S Atlantic Fleet, the Salinan is homeported at Mayport and will continue normal float operations after Apollo 11 achieves earth orbit.”
50 years later
At the Polk County Senior Center on Wednesday, July 17, local residents shared their memories of Apollo 11.
While the BH-FP covered Harold Hickman’s role in Apollo 11 back in 1969, another Bolivar man, J.R Fleeman, also served in a recovery team for various Apollo missions.
Fleeman explained that in the 1960s, he was stationed in New Hampshire for the Air Force.
“We would go down to Florida and train several times a year for different Apollo missions,” Fleeman said.
Regarding Apollo 11 itself, Fleeman said, “I don’t remember watching it, but I just know I was involved with it at that point.”
“My airplane — we had to go down there for four hours before liftoff and stay for four hours after liftoff in case they had to abort and come back down,” he explained.
Roy Tobin, another Polk County resident, said he was in school at the time and was in one of the certain classes that were picked to watch TV coverage in the library.
“We were down here visiting my family, boating and camping out at Pomme de Terre,” said Deanne Murphy. “We thought we’d go back home that night and watch it on TV, and that was a wonderful memory.”
“I know I was scared to death,” Murphy added, citing the deaths of Apollo trainee astronauts in 1967 as the reason for her worry. “So I remember that was a nice memory when they finally landed and got to walk on the moon.”
Rogene Hood said, “I watched it at home on TV.”
“I didn’t think they’d ever make it to the moon,” Hood added.
“It was an all-day reported thing,” said Barbara Studd, and Mabel Osbourne, the friend sitting next to her, joked, “It interfered with my cartoons.”
