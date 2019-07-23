The Dallas skyline is beautiful, especially the way the buildings are illuminated with color at night. And 92 degrees there seemed much more comfortable than the same temp here for the four days I was there last week.
But I won’t put a price on what it would take to make me live there. There were moments, though, when the state of Texas may have been at risk of providing my room and board within its judicial system, depending on what the penalties might be for any traffic violations I may have committed while nervously traversing a highway system obviously designed by Spider Man and powered by Nascar.
I anxiously await my toll bill, though, before deciding if my opinion on tolls expressed here last week is subject to modification. That should arrive in the mail, based on whatever technology and invasion of privacy they used to know everywhere my vehicle was at any given moment.
Either that or it will be a summons for all of the toll booths I drove past without seeing.
It will soon be 10 months since my decision-making related to this newspaper ended. But folks at the paper, if pressed in the least, will tell you that I wasn’t making many decisions that amounted to anything for about that many years before retirement. Never mind months.
I lead with that to note the handful of comments some people have shared with me about views they hold of the paper since last October. Or perhaps beginning before then, but withheld until I was out the door.
The predominant theme: There is too much bad news on the front page, with too many graphic details appearing over and over each time anyone related to a bad news item faces yet another moment in court, or not.
Such coverage doesn’t bode well within our “chamber of commerce” mindset. Or, stated differently: The truth hurts, especially when it’s on the front page.
As Citizen Dave, I agree with much of that assessment. The crime will be just as bad if it is presented on inside pages, and we can feel better about the place we call home if the more joyful news is up front.
However, as Veteran Newsman Dave, I can defend how it’s being done — at least most of it. I agree that not every detail has to appear over and over again in updates as a case works its way through court, which can take years.
One thing the digital revolution has done for the news business is to prove that bad news sells. We’ve always “known it,” but the “clicks” online prove that while we may hate what we are reading, we read the bad far more than the good.
And sometimes the “bad” is actually “good,” when it involves news about people who are doing bad things being caught and punished.
We as citizens and readers can try, but we can’t wish away the bad stuff that happens here. Pushing it to the backs of our minds or pages of the newspaper isn’t likely to help much, either. Seemingly, the only way to feel better when we don’t feel empowered enough to kill the truth within the message is to kill, or at least bruise, the messenger.
But there are heroes in our midst working each day to try to make a lot of the bad go away. Not just hide it, but to at least make it subside. Those hero stories also make the paper, often on the front pages, but they don’t “sell” or drive clicks nearly as well.
Maybe — just maybe — far more among us will eventually grow tired enough of the bad news to join in those heroic efforts. I suspect that most of us are already doing more to make a difference than we might realize, but more — obviously far more — is needed to make our chamber of commerce vision of our community real, not just wishful.
Dave Berry is the former BH-FP editor and publisher and now carries the fancy has-been label of “emeritus.” Please direct any complaints or other direct communication with him to dberry08@gmail.com. As always, the people who actually work here deserve to not be bothered by any of his weekly and weakly distractions or disruptions.
