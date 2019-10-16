Treading water

Bolivar’s leaders recently jumped on an opportunity to save the city over $1 million by refinancing bonds for the city’s Aqua Zone.
During its Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting, Bolivar’s board of aldermen voted unanimously to refinance the bonds, generating a savings of around $1,055,092 by the year 2040.
According to city administrator Tracy Slagle, this is Bolivar’s “first opportunity to refinance the Build America Bonds on the aquatic center.”
Charles Zitnik with D.A. Davidson financial company in Kansas City, which helps the city structure and find buyers for its debt, said a portion of the original loan for the aquatic center was tax exempt.
That portion, he said, has “already been refinanced at considerably lower rates.”
“The second part of that was done under a taxable structure, where you’re getting an interest subsidy from the federal government,” Zitnik said. “But the bond holders themselves are getting a taxable interest rate. That’s about 8.5% to the investor now.”
However, Zitnik said the city has an opportunity to refinance the balance of the Build America taxable bonds, lowering the interest rate from over 8% to 3%.
After fees and costs, “the savings will exceed $1 million,” Zitnik said.
Calling it a “bit of a testament to the city,” Zitnik said “the city’s financial position has improved” since the Aqua Zone was originally financed.
In December 2010, the city entered into a 30-year, $6 million lease purchase for the aquatics center, as previously reported by the BH-FP.
Previous city administrator Ron Mersch told the BH-FP at the time the center would primarily be funded through a quarter-cent parks and recreation sales tax approved by Bolivar voters in April 2010.
The city has garnered criticism about the pool’s schedule of operation since the Aqua Zone opened next to the Roy Blunt YMCA on East Broadway Street in June 2012.
Although the aquatic center was open year-round during its first year, the pool --- which is enclosed with a glass structure --- has been closed each winter since city leaders first shut its doors for the season in November 2013, according to previous coverage.
The city has cited overwhelming expenses, particularly utilities, as the reason the pool remains closed during winter, as reported in previous coverage.
Most recently, city leaders voted in December 2018 to shorten its months of operation as the city tightened its belt on expenditures throughout its budget.
In 2019, the city planned for the pool to be open around four months — mid-May to mid-August — instead of seven months, Slagle previously said in a December 2018 board meeting.
At the time, she said the city would save around $40,000 in salaries alone.
“When general revenue has to support your public safety and support parks as well, you just try to see if you can take a little from everywhere so you aren’t just burdening one department,” Slagle previously said. “If the only place we were trying to build general revenue funds was through the police and fire departments, we probably would be looking at employee cuts.”
Also on the agenda
In the Oct. 8 meeting, the board also unanimously approved the replacement of all four of the pool’s sand filters with glass bead filters.
Capri Pool and Aquatics will complete the work in early 2020 for around $18,232.
Bolivar’s Public Works Director Jerry Hamby said the sand filters had reached the end of their expected life and were “putting sand into the pool.”
The glass filters, he said, are supposed to have a “much longer life.”
Board members present during the October meeting include Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith.
