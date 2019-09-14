The nation’s top Republican is apparently following Missouri politics, showing his support of Missouri’s own top party leader this week via social media.
Following Gov. Mike Parson’s formal campaign announcement Sunday, Sept. 8, President Donald J. Trump tweeted his endorsement of Parson as the latter seeks a full-term in office during the 2020 gubernatorial race.
On Tuesday night, Sept. 10, Trump’s tweet called Parson “popular” and “strong,” saying Missouri’s 57th governor “knows what he is doing — he gets it!”
“Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.
Parson tweeted his own response Tuesday night, calling Trump’s endorsement “an honor,” adding it is “such an important election in November 2020, our country and state is headed in the right direction!”
Over 125 of Missouri’s Republican leaders — including 100 state representatives, 24 senators and four statewide office holders — followed suit, officially announcing their endorsements of Parson this week, as well.
Parson, who announced his campaign in front of a hometown crowd, transitioned from the lieutenant governor’s office to the state’s top executive seat in June 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.
The Republican — who previously served as Polk County sheriff, 28th district state senator and 133rd district state representative — will likely face Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Democrat, in 2020.
She formally announced her bid last month. No other Democrats have tossed their hats into the ring as of press time Friday.
Parson is also challenged by Republican state lawmaker Rep. Jim Neely of Cameron. Neely announced his bid Wednesday, Aug. 28.
