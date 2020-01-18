Two charged for stealing from Dunnegan fire 

Two former members of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department board face felony stealing and forgery charges after allegedly taking funds to pay for personal expenses.
Gary Lee Wilson, born in 1962, and Ruth Wilson, born in 1964, both of Dunnegan, are each charged with two counts Class D felony stealing --- $750 or more, class D felony forgery and class D misdemeanor stealing in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, the Wilsons admitted to stealing $9,179.24 from Dunnegan Rural Fire to pay personal debts, obtain cash and purchase goods for personal gain during an interview with a Polk County deputy on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The married couple told the deputy they “were in (a) difficult financial situation that led to using the victim/entity funds without permission or board approval,” the statement said.
From January 2017 to January 2019, the Wilsons used the department’s funds to pay $5,413.84 toward a personal AT&T phone bill, the statement said.
The couple used Dunnegan Fire funds to pay $1,523.61 toward personal credit accounts and mortgage bank accounts from Nov. 27, to Dec. 4, 2017, the statement said.
The statement said they also made a $141.79 payment on a personal satellite TV account on May 30, 2018.
Over an 18-month period, from April 2017 to September 2018, the couple also forged checks and submitted them for a total of $2,100 in cash, the statement said.
The Wilsons face two to seven years in prison, one year in county jail, $10,000 in fines, or a combination of time served and fines, if convicted of the class D felonies, according to the felony complaint.
The Dunnegan Rural Fire Department Facebook page said the organization is an all-volunteer fire department established in 1981.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said the department’s funds come from membership dues.
Both Gary Lee Wilson and Ruth Wilson have been issued a summons for a Wednesday, Jan. 22, court date.
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department declined to immediately comment Friday.
