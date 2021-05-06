Two injured in motorcycle crash

Two people suffered serious injuries in a recent crash involving two motorcycles on Mo. 13.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to a two-motorcycle wreck in the area of Mo. 13 and East 490th Road at around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
The release said Steven Jaques, 27, of Springfield was riding his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Mo. 13 when he was forced off the road by another motorcycle, a 2013 Kawasaki driven by Travis Pettet, 26, of Springfield.
Jaques had a female passenger, Jessica Macleod, 33, of Springfield, who was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision, the release stated.
Macleod, who had suffered serious injuries to her legs “requiring treatment,” and Jaques were taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, per the release.
Jaques reported no injuries, the release stated.
Pettet also suffered serious injuries to his legs and was found on scene, “although he tried to flee when officers arrived,” the release stated. He was taken by ambulance to CMH for treatment, as well.
Both motorcycles were removed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar, the release stated.
Officer R. Maccarella investigated the wreck.
