Two people from Ozark were injured in an evening wreck Saturday, Nov. 2, in Bolivar.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to a two-car wreck on Mo. 83 near Drake Street at around 5:25 p.m.
The release said Stephen Moats, 36, of Ozark and a juvenile passenger were driving southbound on Mo. 83 in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline SUV when the driver failed to stop for traffic in front of him.
Moats then struck the rear of a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Rachel McNutt, 29, of Bolivar, the release said.
Moats and his passenger suffered injuries and were taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment, the release said.
The release said McNutt and two juvenile passengers did not suffer injuries in the crash.
The Honda was towed from the scene by Affordable Towing of Bolivar.
Cpl. M. Gilmore investigated the crash.
