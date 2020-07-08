United in celebration

Ret. Col. Gary Gilmore speaks during the program. Gilmore retired inOctober 2018 as the Joint Force Headquarters senior Army chaplain of the Missouri National Guard with more than 30 years of military service. He is a recipient of several military awards, including the Bronze Star Medal.
John Greenwood would have loved warm weather patriotic events like the Bolivar Rotary Club’s Celebration of Freedom.
Greenwood, a continental fife player in the Revolutionary War, was a veteran by the time he was 16 years old, explained Ret. Col. Gary Gilmore, the guest speaker at Bolivar’s 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
The young soldier earned one of his first tastes of battle during Washington’s attack on the Hessians at Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas night in 1776.
It was snowing, and oarsmen crossing the Delaware River had to push massive chunks of ice out of the way, Gilmore said.
“John Greenwood was on one of the first boats that made it across,” Gilmore said.
A nor'easter had blown in, giving cover to the audacious attack but also pelting the patriots with ice and snow.
Greenwood and the other men started a fire while waiting on their comrades, Gilmore said, reading excerpts from the soldier’s diary.
“‘When I turned my face toward the fire my back would be freezing,’” Gilmore read. “‘However, my usual acuteness had not forsaken me. By turning round and round, I kept myself from perishing in the cold.’”
In the days following their victory, Gen. George Washington appealed to his men to reenlist, Gilmore said.
“My brave fellows, you’ve done all that I’ve asked you to do and more than could be reasonably expected,” Washington said. “But your country is at stake.”
It was with that same seriousness and reverence that Americans pay tribute to and celebrate their independence today, Gilmore said.
“I want to again recognize our veterans and our service members, and add to that our first responders,” Gilmore said. “We do thank you for your service, and we’re very proud of you and your families and the sacrifices that you make for our greater community.”
A group of kids enjoy the event on wheels, using their hoverboards to traverse the SBU campus.
Krista Nebel and Beth Lollar, who said they’ve been friends for 55 years, put on their face masks so they can get close enough to talk.
Kylee Resz performs the national anthem at the Celebration of Freedom.
Members of the Bolivar Rotary Club interact with a veteran on stage.
Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC cadetBreanna Pricecarries the U.S. Coast Guard flag.
U.S. Air Force veterans are led to the stage by Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC cadetRae Chambersduring the event’s veteran recognition.
Event-goers take advantage of one of the handwashing stations on campus.
Gilmore leads the audience through a rendition of God Bless America.
Fireworks explode over the campus of Southwest Baptist University during the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
Fireworks explode over the campus of Southwest Baptist University during the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
Fireworks explode over the campus of Southwest Baptist University during the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
Fireworks explode over the campus of Southwest Baptist University during the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
Fireworks explode over the campus of Southwest Baptist University during the 40th annual Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, July 4.
With their American flag in tow, revelers camp out in front of the Southwest Electric Cooperative office just down north of SBU to watch the fireworks.
While waiting for the professional fireworks to start, two kids enjoy their sparklers along Springfield Avenue.
Fireworks light up the sky over Southwest Baptist University on Saturday, July 4.
A large crew camps out in the parking lot of Bout-Nu Auto Sales to watch the fireworks over Bolivar. Those pictured includeJamie Martin, Wendy and Dave Martin, Freida Brown, Will McCarty, Tony and Shaela Jones, Chuck Martin, Clay Martin, Justin and Kelly Mauck, Drew Mauck, Paige Martin, Christian Jenkins, Seth Martin, Lathan Martin and Aidan and Asher Mauck.
Togetherness
Area residents gathered by the hundreds to ring in the country’s 244th birthday Saturday, with about 10 to 20 observed with face masks.
Members of the Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC squadron presented the U.S. and Missouri flags on stage to open Saturday’s program.
The squadron later aided in the recognition of veterans, carrying flags from each service branch to lead veterans to the stage for a show of appreciation from rotary members.
CadetsAlexis Long, Breanna Price, Rae Chambers, Nathan Anthony and Mackenzie Frank carried flags in the ceremony.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no community choir performed Saturday, rotary president-elect Todd Earl previously told the BH-FP.
Sixth-grader Kylee Resz performed the national anthem. Local band Floodwater performed before the program.
Togetherness, both historical and current, is key to this country’s freedom, Gilmore said. Just like the locals watching fireworks and enjoying vendors on the event’s midway, the country’s founding fathers were able to come together, despite being from many different walks of life.
“Our founding fathers worked out a consensus to get along with each other in their own day, and they created a process whereby all future generations could peacefully adapt. They found the delicate balance between personal freedom and the common good. They found the way to be yourself without being selfish.”
People are united by their sacrifice today, he said.
“Our fathers gave us the tools to change the world and like them we have the opportunity to build a society and not tear one down,” he said.
