Should 18 to 20 year olds be allowed to purchase nicotine and tobacco products inside Bolivar city limits?
It’s a question Bolivar’s board of aldermen is considering after a local group — Polk County Cares — advocated raising the legal age to purchase nicotine products in Bolivar from 18 to 21 in its Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting.
“Vaping is a big issue here,” Janice Keeling, a member of Polk County Cares, told the board. “We’re in a crisis situation with our children.
Keeling said the goal is to “eliminate or reduce those students who are 18 and maybe seniors in high school that can get it and give it to these younger students.”
She said the group wants to “close the gap and create a little bit of a wall.”
Michelle Morris with the Polk County Health Center said raising the age to purchase tobacco products “will save lives in the community.”
“Every year, over a half-million people die of a tobacco-related illness,” she said. “Another reason why is that 95% of people who use tobacco start using before the age of 21.”
Clay Goddard with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department talked about the City of Springfield’s recent move to implement a similar ordinance.
He said the “Tobacco 21” ordinance was unanimously approved by Springfield’s city council in July. It went into effect July 16.
According to the city’s website, the ordinance includes traditional tobacco products, as well as e-cigarettes, or vape pens.
Some aldermen appeared to support the measure.
“I look at this as vaping or smoking as an enemy,” alderman Michael Ryan, who is also an educator, said. “Because we look at young kids, and we think, ‘Why are they doing this?’ I can line up my students in the classroom and take a poll, and I can guarantee you, probably, the results would be, ‘It’s because I want to fit in and be cool.’”
He said adults need to “educate young minds to protect them and prepare them.”
Alderman Alexis Neal said raising the age to purchase nicotine products could eliminate external pressures for kids.
One alderman, Ethel Mae Tennis, asked how an age increase within Bolivar city limits would stop young people from picking up tobacco in other communities.
Polk County Cares group member Tanner Isenberger said it would simply “add an extra road block,” making it more difficult.
Offering another viewpoint, alderman Charles Keith said he was concerned about taking away citizens’ freedoms.
“That’s a dangerous thing,” he said.
Keeling said Polk County Cares is a group from various organizations focused on bettering Bolivar and Polk County. She said the group has been meeting regularly since January.
“We have come up with several programs we’re working on,” she said, including establishing a neighborhood watch, mobilizing church members, establishing a rehabilitation and transitional living center for homeless people and organizing activities for at-risk students.
“Our whole focus has been what can we do to help our children and our families who are at great risk in this environment we’re living in today,” Keeling said.
The board will consider an ordinance on the age to purchase nicotine products at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
