Vaccines continue to roll out

This week, Gov. Mike Parson activated the next phase — Phase 1B, Tier 1 — of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
According to a news release, federal partners informed the state that they plan to significantly increase vaccine supply next week. The release said individuals 65 and older and those with comorbidities will be prioritized.
The activation of Tier 1 of Phase 1B reflects the guidance the state has received from federal partners, as well as information gathered from stakeholders across the state, the release said.
While Tier 1 was set into motion Thursday, Jan. 14, Tier 2 of Phase 1B will be activated on Monday, Jan. 18, per the release.
Tier 1 focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals, among others, the release said.
Tier 2 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness, including individuals aged 65 and older and any adult with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities like Down Syndrome, heart conditions, a weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.
The BH-FP will provide more information about Polk County’s vaccine plan as it becomes available.
