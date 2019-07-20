 

Wreck near Bolivar High School

Emergency responders assess the situation after an incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, July 17 north of East Division Street and Rt. D. A vehicle traveled off the roadway near Bolivar High School. Law enforcement later confirmed the incident was a medical call. Traffic in the area was disrupted for some time as first responders worked to clear the scene.

 

(0) comments

