Walk With Ease, a group-based, self directed program that combines self-paced walks with health-related discussions, will meet from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Polk County Senior Center.
Participants must be 60 or older to join the program.
The center is at 1850 W. Broadway St.
For more information, call 326-5570.
