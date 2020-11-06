Forget your political persuasions; I’m sure we want America to survive, not only to survive but to enjoy peace and prosperity, as well as good health for its citizens.
With that in mind, I quote from Ronald Reagan: “To preserve our blessed land we must look to God. … It is time to realize that we need God more than He needs us.
Let us, young and old, join together, as did the First Continental Congress, in the first step in humble heartfelt prayer. Let us do so for the love of God and His great goodness, in the search of His guidance and the grace of repentance, in seeking His blessings, and the resting of His kind and holy hands on ourselves, our nations, our friends in the defense of freedom, and all mankind, now and always.
The time has come to turn to God and reassert our trust in Him for the healing of America. … our country is in need of and ready for a spiritual renewal. Today, we utter no prayer more fervently than the ancient prayer for peace on earth.”
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
