What happened with that destroyed downtown building?

After recent work in downtown Bolivar raised questions among residents, new life is poised to rise from the ashes of the fire that destroyed a stretch of businesses on East Broadway Street in December.
The building, which housed an empty storefront, as well as Sling N Stones ministries and Elliott’s Boot & Shoe, has now been torn down after the city condemned the structure last month.
Kelly Roweton, who manages the property for the Roweton family trust, told the BH-FP he’d met with representatives from the city and others in early March to hash out getting the building taken down.
The family owned the property east of Ozarks Community Health Center’s Miles for Smiles office to the end of the block, including the storefronts that house Bolivar Tae Kwon Do and Broadway Billiards.
While he said the family had taken some bids to demolish the storefronts damaged in the fire, by March, the process had been drawn out and in condemning the property, the city hoped to speed it up.
“We weren't close to getting it done,” he said. “The city wanted to condem that property and get it moving on the repair. It wasn’t hostile.”
City of Bolivar’s Building Inspector Kyle Lee, working with City Administrator Tracy Slagle as building commissioner, said he went to the property owners and told them the structure needed to be demolished immediately.
It fell under an emergency ordinance, he said.
“Of course, all the wood structure needed to come down,” Lee said. “It was burned up mostly. But there was also a demising brick wall that I felt had failed.”
He called it “significantly dangerous.”
Lee said three factors — understanding of city ordinance, availability of skilled labor and reliance on an abatement process — helped determine the city’s role in the project.
Lee said the city has dangerous building ordinances “that deal with all sorts of failure to structures that can happen over time.”
But, Lee said, “one of the quickest ways for a building to become dangerous is for it to become substantially damaged by fire.”
He said any building with significant fire damage automatically meets the criteria for the city’s dangerous building ordinance.
Because this is the case, Lee said he communicates with property owners “almost immediately” after a structure fire.
He said sometimes the solution for a dangerous building damaged by fire is to simply board up windows.
“Our ordinance is wide-ranging enough to allow that sometimes a structure just has to be secured,” he said. “It might not look pretty. … It may not be ideal, but it is no longer dangerous. Someone can’t get in it.”
However, when a building has substantial damage, to the point “collapse is imminent or has already begun,” Lee said he asks himself what future deterioration is likely to continue as wind, rain and the elements “exert their force on the structure.”
“What is likely to continue to happen here if it’s not addressed immediately?” Lee asked.
Part of his role as building inspector is to determine if the situation “warrants immediate response,” he said.
“I think there’s a lot of judgment there, and you’ve got to use good wisdom and you’ve got to use a lot of communication with the owners,” Lee said.
In the case of the downtown building, after Lee recommended quickly demolishing what remained, he said engineers hired by the property owners also examined the area and agreed the burned portion needed to be torn down.
“The existing wall that remains is going to need some addressing, so I’m working with the owners of that, as well,” Lee said.
He said, in many ways, the building’s location sealed its fate.
Buildings on the square are designed to interlock, Lee said.
“You have shared walls,” he said. “You also have old walls. You also have thicker walls, and you have masonry walls. When you have all those things combined, you have a more dangerous structure post fire than you have in a house that is isolated, knowing you could tape it off.”
He said any remaining walls pose a danger to the rest of the interconnected buildings.
Lee also learned at least one person was attempting “to scrap within the building.”
“That made me more concerned,” he said.
Lee said the location made it an “extremely attractive nuisance.”
“Everyone’s got an opportunity to see it,” he said.
Unlike a house fire, which can be hidden within a neighborhood, “everyone’s driving by it multiple times a day, and everybody’s very keen to the fact that there’s a damaged building,” he said.
Working with Slagle, Lee said he issued an emergency order to have the building demolished.
“The owners, the interested parties there, were all agreeable,” he said. “Everybody was like, ‘We just want to get it done faster. Nobody wants anybody to get hurt.’”
Lee said even if the property owners hadn’t been on board, the city could still have gone ahead with demolition.
On Thursday, April 9, city crews started sorting through the rubble, eventually revealing a clean slate of concrete underneath after a few weeks’ work.
Despite “diligently working” to get the area cleaned up, the property owners struggled to find contractors to tackle the project, Lee said.
He said they didn’t come to the city asking for special treatment.
“They just weren’t, in my view, able to ascertain work within a reasonable period of time,” he said, adding the job was tricky.
“When you have adjoining structures, you just do not have average demolition,” Lee said.
He said city employees talked over the process with engineers to determine if it could even be done.
“That was only able to happen because we had skilled workers,” Lee said. “The average person who is used to equipment may not have been able to handle that.”
Lee said this isn’t the first time the city’s done an emergency abatement.
“Another time, a building was substantially destroyed by wind,” Lee said. “It was some straight line winds. There was debris all over the place. Large pieces of metal building about to blow all over the place.”
He said the city jumped on it immediately, tearing down the structure the same day.
While it’s not the first time, Lee said it’s not common.
“Most structures are isolated, and most fires are not as significant,” he said. “I can’t think of a fire that’s had more significant of an impact to the community since I’ve been here.”
New developments
The March meeting also sealed the chance for new developments to spring from that now empty space.
Roweton said OCHC expressed interest in purchasing the rest of the block east of its location at the corner of Broadway Street and Springfield Avenue, and the family agreed to sell.
“They wanted to buy it, and we wanted to sell it,” he said. “They do a valuable service, and I think they’ll take care of it.”
OCHC CEO Scott Crouch confirmed the organization had purchased the remaining portion of the block from the family.
In the end, the city will bill OCHC for the demolition, Crouch said.
Lee said the billing process is outlined in city ordinance.
“It carries with the property,” he said. “It can be addressed as a lien ultimately, if it goes unpaid.”
Lee said he has no doubt OCHC will pay what’s owed to the city.
The total cost of demolition, including the labor, equipment and disposal of trash, was $14,950.93, he said.
While Crouch said there are no specific plans in place at this time, OCHC is considering rebuilding a portion of the building destroyed in the fire and adding a walkway between it and other existing structures on that block.
The organization dealt with its own setbacks because of the fire, temporarily relocating to 800 E. Aldrich Road after the clinic suffered smoke damage.
Crouch said the clinic plans to return to its downtown Bolivar site in June.
Lee said, since the fire, OCHC’s work on its downtown clinic has been extensive. He said they’ve essentially gutted the building.
And, he said the demolition of the burned portion of the block helped pave the way for OCHC to return to its existing downtown home.
“They would never have been able to get a certificate of occupancy in that structure while this damaged, partially attached structure was still there,” Lee said. “The engineer and I agreed, you can’t inhabit this building until we know if this one’s going to fall on it.”
Downtown Bolivar Association president Susan Sparks welcomed the news of OCHC’s purchase. The organization has been a good steward of its space downtown, she said.
“They took an existing building and rehabilitated it,” she said. “I don’t see a downside to this. As much as I would like more retail to move to that space, I don’t see a problem with offices. They still bring people downtown. I welcome them.”
*Editor's note: The article was updated at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, with the total cost of the demolition.
