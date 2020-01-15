At around 20 minutes before 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, one Fair Play family felt mother nature’s wrath and a level of devastation few can ever relate to.
The Chance family has lived off of Mo. 123 for years and has called Fair Play home for decades.
Just before the tornado hit, Melanie Chance, who works in Stockton at the Cedar County Republican, spoke to her husband via cell phone and told him to take cover along with their 5-year-old son at a neighboring storm shelter near their property.
Cell phones alerted, weather radios squawked and storm warnings were issued before the tornado touched down in rural Polk County.
Minutes later, their world changed forever.
Chance’s husband, Jesse, emerged from the shelter and returned to his home to find a path of destruction and demolition where his family’s house had been just minutes earlier.
All three of the Chance children were fine — two were at school and the youngest was home with his father, Jesse.
Neighbors, fellow parishioners, immediate family and co-workers rushed to the scene moments after imminent danger had subsided.
Walking, talking, helping to hold umbrellas — they offered whatever support one can in a deflating and surreal moment — and began to pick through the rubble of what had been a happy, loving home just an hour before.
Dunnegan Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to the site.
Missouri State Highway Patrol cleared the scene of any urgent threats or hazards and Missouri Department of Transportation workers sought to clear debris and reopen Mo. 123 during intermittent lighting and continued heavy rainfall.
Brite is the editor of the Cedar County Republican, a sister newspaper to the BH-FP.
