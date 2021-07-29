Earlier in the week, Robert White said his major goal the remainder of the season was to win an O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Call it mission accomplished for White as the veteran racer from Lebanon led all 25 laps and beat David Hendrix in the headliner of the Saturday, July 24, Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program, according to a speedway news release.
Other feature winners were Ryan Middaugh (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds), Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Johnny Fennewald (ULMA Late Models), the release said.
White started third and grabbed the lead on the opening circuit. He never looked back, posting a 3.34-second margin over Hendrix. Butch Bailey finished third with Darren Phillips fourth and Tanner Calhoun in fifth.
"I'm glad there weren't any yellows," White said, per the release. "This is a fun class. We have so many people who help us on the car."
White said the win was special after his dad, Robert White Sr., passed away earlier this year.
"This win is for him," White said.
According to the release, White wasted no time grabbing the lead in the early going, then stretching it out as Hendrix and Phillips battled for the runner-up position for much of the race. White gradually kept building his lead, opening the gap to two seconds by lap 15 and 2.5 seconds by lap 20, as the race remained green to the finish.
White had two previous second-place finishes this season and finally, the release added, he was able to celebrate the trip to victory lane and take home $750.
Middaugh earns second feature win
Ryan Middaugh collected his second Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature win of the season, leading all 20 laps to beat Kyle Thompson.
"I think we had a pretty good handle on this new car, and the last few weeks we've been just a little off," Middaugh said, per the release. "We made a couple of small changes this week, and it made a night-and-day difference."
Middaugh said he hustled to the speedway, leaving Fulton about 4 p.m. after his wife was discharged from the hospital after having contractions earlier in the day.
"I thought we might have a baby today, but luckily she was dismissed at 4 o'clock and we hustled down here," he said, according to the release.
Middaugh bolted from his front-row starting position and into the lead, with Thompson and Jason Pursley giving chase as those two swapped the second spot a couple of times prior to a lap-eight caution.
Middaugh held off a last-turn charge from Thompson to claim the victory with Thompson second, Pursley third and Jesse Stovall finishing fourth.
Jackson hangs on for another win
Track points leader Kris Jackson had to work for it, but the Lebanon driver held off Ryan Gillmore to capture his fifth Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature win of the season.
According to the release, Jackson led all 20 laps but held off Gillmore by one car length in an exciting finish that saw Gillmore make a last-turn bid to come up just short.
"I saw his nose there with a couple (laps) to go and I know he's been wanting to win one here awful bad," Jackson said of Gillmore, per the release. "He's deserving. He's super fast. We had what I thought was a really good race.
Jackson started on the pole and set the pace through eight laps, holding a 1.5-second lead when the event's first caution flew, the release said. Bryant, after passing Gillmore on lap three, was in second with Cole Campbell in fourth.
The top three remained the same when cautions waved on laps nine and 12. As the race settled into an all-green-flag run the final eight laps, Gillmore began to pressure Jackson, pulling within one car length with three laps to go.
But it was Jackson who again prevailed, riding the high line out of turn four coming to the checkers to hold off Gillmore by .263 seconds, according to the release.
Campbell finished third with Bryant fourth and JC Newell in fifth.
Fennewald's streak grows
Chalk up another ULMA Late Model feature victory for Appleton City's Johnny Fennewald.
Fennewald completed the final 18 of 20 laps to earn his fourth straight feature victory and fifth of the 2021 season, beating Nevada's fellow front-row starter Larry Ferris by 5.3 seconds, the release said.
"I knew Larry would be pretty quick right there at the start," Fennewald said of Ferris leading the opening two laps, per the release. "I knew I had to be patient and take my time to get there. Then once we got there, just set sail."
Once Fennewald got there, he wasted little time extending the lead and making it a runaway, working through lapped cars as the race ran caution-free, the release added.
Matt Becker finished third, with Tucker Cox fourth and defending track champ Cole Henson fifth. Fennewald unofficially cut Henson's lead to 23 points.
Bo's On The Road Extravaganza next
A weekend of racing on dirt and water combined with entertainment from John Schneider, who played the role of Bo Duke on the iconic television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” is up next at Lucas Oil Speedway, July 30-Aug. 1, according to the release.
Geared around the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Shootout on Lake Lucas and the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on the dirt track, activities will kick off on Friday night, July 30, with a VIP meet and greet, followed by a concert featuring Schneider and his band, which includes Keith Burns of the band Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of the band Confederate Railroad, on the dirt-track front stretch, the release said.
After the concert, fans will get to watch Schneider’s movie, “Stand On It,” on the track’s Jumbotron video board.
A big car show has been added to the festivities earlier on Friday, the release added.
On Saturday, July 31, Schneider will speak about the meaning of the National Anthem, and then he will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies.
According to the release, Schneider and his wife will then be a part of the action in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod portion of the races.
The speedway said via the release that the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will headline the dirt-track program with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Show Me Vintage Racing Club Cars will be on hand as a guest class and will be displaying their cars on the midway prior to the event, the release added.
On Sunday, Schneider will hold Cowboy Church services, along with a pastor from Racers for Christ at Lake Lucas.
The release said VIP meet-and-greet tickets for Friday's concert must be purchased in advance by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984. General admission tickets throughout the weekend can be purchased online or at the gate.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
