You asked & we answered

You asked: In response to your request for questions about the news gatherers, etc., I have a rather ancient question for you.
In a story by Kathryn Skopec, it was reported that on Oct. 18 a Bolivar man struck a cow about 7 miles north of Bolivar at around 9:10 a.m. His motorcycle had moderate damage, and he was wearing a helmet. Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
I consider this incomplete reporting. In relating this story about the Ozarks to my friends in Texas, the obvious questions were unanswered: What breed was the cow? Who owned the cow? Was the cow seriously injured or killed in the accident? Reports about animals should give them the same degree of recognition and care as their human counterparts.
With tongue in cheek, I ask that Ms. Skopec be more sympathetic to animals in Polk County.
— William Patterson, San Antonio, Texas
We answered: In response to the most pressing, if not most important, issue raised here, we would like to immediately be clear: Cow lives matter.
We concede the incident in question did indeed leave a number of unanswered questions in the minds of our readers, as well as our own.
Here is our best answer: He likely did not hoof away from the scene of the wreck unscathed. The crash led to her udder demise as a well-marbled ribeye on someone’s plate.
But tongues and cheeks mostly aside, we see this moment as a chance to explain our process when reporting wrecks.
A search through our archives indicates the BH-FP published more than 100 articles in 2019 about crashes, some covering multiple incidents.
Our wreck coverage generally falls into two categories: crashes involving moderate or more serious injuries which occurred within Polk County or which happened in another Missouri county and involved individuals reported to live in Polk County towns.
To do so, we request releases from the Bolivar Police Department for wrecks within the city and search through Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic crash reports, which number hundreds monthly, for incidents elsewhere in the county and state.
Information provided to us initially by law enforcement as a matter of public record differs from the final, official reports available in unredacted form to qualifying parties under restrictions of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.
We also monitor scanner traffic and send reporters as often as possible to the scenes of injury crashes.
In this particular case, we obtained all information from the MSHP, which — alas — did not provide details about the fate of the cow.
While the BH-FP editor certainly has faith in the ability of our reporters to independently investigate and unearth the bovine-angled scoop of this (or any other) news event, other newsgathering needs — in the face of limited time and space — won out in this moo-ment.
(Though she wishes it known she would like nothing better than to be able to hire a full-time cow correspondent.)
All that being said, we think it is important to point out why we report on wrecks at all. The answer is simply this: It is your right to know.
And, to end on an appropriately somber note, we want to acknowledge this was a real incident, involving real people. A real man, our neighbor, who was injured. Real first responders who arrived to help.
Let us end clearly: It is our duty to report on wrecks and other news events. And it is a duty we take absolutely seriously.
Have a question? Send it to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.