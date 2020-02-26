You asked: For the past several weeks, I would have to really scour the sports section – (such as it is) of the BH-FP to even try to find the scores for the Bolivar men’s basketball team. Most of the time it wasn’t there. Wrestling, swimming, girls basketball, results from other towns, etc. but nothing for Bolivar mens. If you report the winning scores at all, they might show a week or more later. Now they lost a game last (Friday) night and what do you do? You put out a full page show about the loss. The very next day you do this! What do you have against this team?
— M. Roberts, Bolivar
We answered: The children of Polk County, including Bolivar High School basketball players, matter a great deal to the BH-FP reporter who covers sports and to the rest of our newsroom staff.
This winter, there are 14 high school teams competing in Polk County. That’s a lot of coaches and kids (along with their rightfully concerned parents and grandparents) who deserve representation in the pages of the BH-FP. So, how do we manage these competing interests?
In between individualized feature stories on each team — including six so far this season on the BHS boys basketball team alone — we’re still able to recognize the scores, times and accomplishments of Polk County’s athletes in each issue via our Polk County Scoreboard.
That coverage includes basketball scores as soon as they are up on the Missouri State High School Sports Association website. Generally, the Wednesday edition has scores from the previous Friday through Monday. The Saturday edition features scores from Tuesday through Thursday.
And as far as full stories are concerned, our goal this basketball season was to include coverage of Bolivar Friday home games in the next day’s newspaper. This meant hustling to process photos, write the story and build the page prior to a 10:45 drop dead time.
With the exception of one Friday home game which had a delayed start, we’ve been able to do so. That next-day coverage included Friday night’s game.
When planning to cover the game, of course, we could not know in advance whether or not it would be a win or a loss. Had we known in advance, our talent may be more suited for the casino than the newsroom, not that the result of the game has any bearing on whether or not we’d cover it. Regardless of the final score, though, we were honored to bear witness to an event that the athletes, coaches and fans certainly can all take pride in. We, like them, remain Liberator proud.
