BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE recently announced its Licensed Practical Nursing class of 2020 graduates.
According to a BTC release, graduates include Regina Baugh of Falcon, Simona Becerra of Springfield, Kimberly Bruner of Ozark, Jessica Cathey of Bates City, Deirdre Clemens of Willard, Taylor Collins of Elkland, Sarah Crites of Springfield, Arleth Fuentes of Ozark, Jordan Geer of El Dorado Springs, Erika Handley of Hermitage, Samantha Hodges of Elkland, Angela Horinek of Long Lane, Chelsey Johnson of Nevada, Patrick Johnson of Springfield, Kelsi Linder of Springfield, Kayla Long of Greenfield, Debora Marc of Springfield, Racheal McKnight of Bolivar, Delani Morgans of Lebanon, Ashley Quezada of Willard, Garrett Rudy of Springfield, Carrie Staudt of Milo and Ashley Thompson of El Dorado Springs.
The class participated in clinical rotations at healthcare facilities around the area to get hands-on experience in the field before graduating.
Students learned proper COVID-19 protocols at different facilities, the release stated, designed to ease the transition when they join the front lines.
Students also completed a 45-hour capstone project that allowed them to shadow a nurse in the specialty of their choice.
According to the release, applications are now being accepted for the January 2022 LPN program. Applications for the May 2021 RN Bridge and August 2021 Professional Nursing (RN) programs are also being accepted at this time.
Call 777-5062, email info@bolivarcollege.edu or text message 771-3543 for more information.
