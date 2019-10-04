Barbara Jean Smith, Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas, at the age of 86.
She was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Paragould, Arkansas, the daughter of Ora and Hazel Bateman. She married Lyle E. Smith Sr. on May 4, 1951, in Paragould, Arkansas, and was a homemaker.
Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from St. Matthews, South Carolina, in 1993.
She was a member of the Mountain Home Baptist Church and enjoyed being an Air Force wife for 22 years, traveling the world supporting her husband. The last six years of Barbara's life she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Barb Smith.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Barb Smith of the home and Libby Smith of Fayetteville, Arkansas; son, James O. and Jennifer Smith of Bolivar; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Lyle Smith Jr. and an infant daughter.
Services were Monday, Sept. 30, at Kirby & Family Funeral Chapel in Mountain Home, with Clifford Hughes, Hahira, Georgia, and Sam Hughes, Kiev, Ukraine, officiating. Burial was in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at kirbyandfamily.com.