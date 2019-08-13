Betty Jo Dickerson was born to Ben and Nellie Whitman on May 15, 1930.
She attended Wilson Country School and Pleasant Hope High School, where she graduated in the class of 1948.
Betty Jo was a young lady when she gave her heart to the Lord.
After graduating high school, she went to California and worked in a federal reserve bank before meeting her husband, Bill Dickerson. The two were married on Sept. 15, 1956.
Betty and Bill had and raised three children, Tina Denise, David Lee and Alan Joe.
After several years in California, they moved to McAlester, Oklahoma, for about 20 years. Finally, they moved to Bolivar in 2000.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her father, Ben; her mother, Nellie; a sister, Rosalea; a niece and nephew; and brothers-in-law Jim Tindle and Jim Kershner.
She is survived by her husband, three children, sister Patricia Tindle, and several nieces and nephews.
A service was Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.