Brenda J. Carter, 74 years old, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Bolivar surrounded by many loved ones.
She was married to Jim Carter. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Brenda was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lloyd and Francis Richardson. She graduated from Washington High.
Brenda and Jim raised four kids and one grandkid together. In the 1990s, they moved to Dunnegan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Francis Richardson, her stepmother Violet Richardson, and her brothers Jim “Bud” Tarwater and Dennis Richardson. She is survived by her husband, Jim Carter; her sisters, Sharon Simmons of Humansville and Debbie (Steve) Pycior of Indiana; her two daughters, Tammy Blackman of Oak Grove and Pam (Leonard) Baker of Dunnegan; her two sons Bill (Dawn) Carter of Kansas City, Kansas, and Mike Carter of Bowling Green; her 12 grandchildren, Justin Carter, Kelli Hathman, Hank Martin, Jessica Martin, Shane Baker, Aubrey Wilkinson, Jimmy Carter, Katie Carter, Brett Smart, Alison Smart, Nick Blackman and Cory Blackman; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for Brenda were Tuesday, July 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Burial followed in the Dunnegan Cemetery, Dunnegan.